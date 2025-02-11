Karnataka Rolls Out Red Carpet for Investors: Economic Growth Unveiled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the Indian government's focus on fostering a market-driven economy during the Invest Karnataka-2025 meet. He noted the country's shift from bureaucratic red tape to investor-friendly policies, paving the way for sustainable economic development.

Singh detailed initiatives like a single-window clearance system aimed at building investor confidence. He stressed India's stable policy environment, ensuring investors a predictable future with a commitment to economic growth sans unexpected policy shifts.

Emphasizing Karnataka's appeal, Singh cited its strong infrastructure and talented workforce as investment magnets. The state's integration with India's broader economic ecosystem offers investors a strategic advantage, further making it a prime destination for global capital.

