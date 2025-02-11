Anand Mahindra's Karnataka Investment: A Blend of Business and Personal Roots

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, revealed plans to invest nearly Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka over the coming years. His announcement came during the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit.

The Mahindra Group aims to strengthen its presence in renewable energy, hospitality, aerospace, and real estate, with significant investments earmarked for solar projects and last-mile electric mobility solutions.

Anand Mahindra emphasized his personal connection to Karnataka, drawing on lessons from his family's coffee plantation, which taught him about business growth and resilience, mirroring his current ventures in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)