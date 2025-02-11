Left Menu

EU's Steel Response: A Trade Standoff Brewing with the US

The European Union is preparing countermeasures in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum, warning that iconic American industries could be targeted. While EU officials emphasize unity and solidarity, they express concern over economic impacts. EU steel producers are particularly worried, with potential losses of 3.7 million tons of exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:53 IST
The European Union has vowed to take strong countermeasures against the United States in response to newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, as stated by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. The bloc plans to target iconic American industries like bourbon, jeans, and motorcycles.

EU leaders emphasize the need for solidarity and unity during these challenging times. The tariffs, introduced by US President Donald Trump, are described as harmful to both businesses and consumers, potentially sparking a full-blown trade war with significant economic consequences.

Particularly hard hit could be European steel producers, who face the loss of up to 3.7 million tons in exports to the US, which is a major market for EU steel. The EU stresses the importance of constructive dialogue and negotiations to seek mutually beneficial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

