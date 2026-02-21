Supreme Court's Ruling Sparks Fresh Trade War Tension

In a significant setback for President Donald Trump's trade strategy, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that he does not possess the unilateral authority to set import tariffs. The decision, which passed with a 6-3 vote, undermines the leverage Trump previously wielded at international negotiating tables.

Following the ruling, Trump voiced his disapproval, lashing out at the justices and announcing a new 10% tariff on all imports from foreign nations. The move, which could face legal challenges, aims to sustain the global trade tensions that have defined Trump's presidency.

This landmark decision, which saw stock markets briefly surge, leaves the fate of recent trade deals uncertain and introduces heightened economic instability as both economists and investors brace for Trump's next steps.