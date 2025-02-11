Left Menu

Israel Eyes Collaboration in India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor

Israel has expressed interest in collaborating on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, a project linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through extensive road, rail, and shipping networks. The initiative, finalized during the G20 Summit in September 2023, offers significant economic opportunities.

Israel has shown a keen interest in collaborating with India on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), according to statements made on Tuesday. A dedicated team is set to begin work on elements of the ambitious project.

Hailed as an innovative initiative, the IMEC aims to establish a comprehensive network of roads, railroads, and shipping lanes connecting Saudi Arabia, India, the US, and Europe. This endeavor seeks to foster greater integration across Asia, the Middle East, and the Western world.

The details of the IMEC were solidified on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023. An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, and several other G20 partners. Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir M Barkat emphasized Israel's commitment, highlighting the significant economic opportunities this collaboration could yield.

