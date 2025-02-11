Left Menu

India's Leap into AI Era and Cooperative Federalism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's era of cooperative federalism and its pioneering steps into the AI age during his speech at Global Investors Meet 2025 in Bengaluru. He emphasizes Bengaluru's pivotal role in technological progress and India's investor-friendly economic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:31 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the Global Investors Meet 2025 in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that India has entered an era of cooperative federalism alongside its advancement into the realm of artificial intelligence. He reiterated Bengaluru's crucial role in shaping the country's future technological landscape, predicting the city's contribution to India's first Foundational AI Model.

Singh praised Bengaluru, India's tech hub, for continuously driving innovation on both national and international platforms. He acknowledged Bengaluru's vital contribution to the aerospace sector, citing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's presence, and reiterated its pivotal role in India's advancements in aviation.

Highlighting India's cooperative federalism, Singh cited the GST framework as a prime example of successful central-state collaboration. He attributed this progress to leaders like the Prime Minister, leveraging their chief ministerial experience to foster such collaboration. Singh pointed to the tradition of Investors Summits, advocated by the Prime Minister during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, now spreading across India as a boost to the economy.

Sustainable economic growth in India is propelled by a market-driven economy with significant private sector involvement, according to Singh. He stressed that this consensus across all governance levels creates a stable policy environment conducive for business confidence and investment.

With India positioned as one of the fastest-growing global markets, Singh highlighted measures like the reduction of the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India and significant income tax cuts in the recent Budget, both aimed at increasing economic activity and consumer spending.

