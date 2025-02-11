Devastating Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sihora Claims Seven Lives
A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sihora claimed the lives of seven devotees from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh. Families, now without their breadwinners, are left in mourning. Both state and union officials are ensuring support and aid for the bereaved families and injured victims.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident struck Sihora in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of seven Hyderabad residents returning from the Maha Kumbh religious gathering. The accident involved a cement truck colliding with a mini-bus, leading to a great loss for families in Nacharam.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to provide immediate relief to bereaved and injured families, ensuring proper medical treatment for those affected. Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy is also coordinating efforts for comprehensive support.
In addition, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar is involved in expediting procedural formalities to assist the affected families, showcasing a unified response at state and national levels following this heartrending incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
