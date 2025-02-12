Global Transformation: The France-India Business Partnership

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged French businesses to invest in India, highlighting the potential for global transformation when French technology and Indian talent collaborate. Speaking at the India-France CEO Forum, Modi emphasized opportunities in various sectors and urged participation in India's development journey, attended by President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on French businesses to invest in India, emphasizing the transformative potential when French technology merges with Indian talent. Speaking on Tuesday at the India-France CEO Forum, Modi highlighted this moment as ideal for establishing or expanding investments in India.

According to Modi, sectors such as defense, advanced technology, fintech, and pharmaceuticals beckon French investors and collaborators. He expressed optimism that the convergence of France's precision with India's expansive scale would drive significant global change.

Also present at the event was French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi reiterated that the India-France CEO Forum plays a crucial role in bolstering economic ties and innovation between the two nations, a sentiment he later shared on social media. He pointed to the aviation sector as an example of India's growth trajectory and outlined future infrastructure plans to further underline India's promising investment environment.

