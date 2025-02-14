Left Menu

India’s Forex Reserves on the Rise: A Three-Week Streak

India's foreign exchange reserves have seen an increase for the third consecutive week, bouncing back from a four-month decline. As of February 7, reserves rose by USD 7.65 billion to USD 638.261 billion. This comes after a significant decrease aimed at curbing Rupee depreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST
India’s Forex Reserves on the Rise: A Three-Week Streak
A basket of currencies (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves have experienced a positive shift, marking a third successive week of growth after a lengthy period of contraction. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as of February 7, the reserves surged by USD 7.65 billion, reaching USD 638.261 billion.

This recent upturn follows a challenging phase wherein the country's reserves fell over 15 out of 16 weeks, plunging to an 11-month low. Significant reductions in reserves commenced post-September, following a historic peak of USD 704.89 billion, marking a near 10% drop from that pinnacle.

The persistent decline has been largely attributed to RBI's strategic interventions aimed at averting sharp depreciation of the Rupee, which is hovering around its record low against the US dollar. The RBI data highlights that core foreign currency assets (FCA) stood at USD 544.106 billion, while gold reserves were valued at USD 72.208 billion.

India's resilience in forex holdings is evidenced by the approximately USD 58 billion build-up in 2023 alone, which starkly contrasts with the USD 71 billion reduction seen in 2022. In 2024, further growth was recorded with an increase of over USD 20 billion. The RBI employs strategic liquidity management, including dollar transactions, to stabilize the Rupee's value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025