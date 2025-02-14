Left Menu

International Finance Corporation Eyes Major Infrastructure Investment in Pakistan

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a branch of the World Bank, plans to increase equity investments in Pakistan, potentially unlocking $2 billion annually for large-scale infrastructure projects. IFC chief Makhtar Diop emphasized Pakistan's readiness to receive major financing despite economic challenges and aims to diversify investments across sectors like agriculture and digital technology.

14-02-2025
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, is planning to substantially increase its equity investments in Pakistan, setting sights on large-scale infrastructure financing. This strategy could unlock $2 billion annually over a decade, as revealed by IFC chief Makhtar Diop in an interview with Reuters.

Diop's first visit to Pakistan underlined the World Bank's broader strategy, which includes up to $20 billion in funding over several years under the Country Partnership Framework. Despite the challenges posed by Pakistan's economic condition, such as ongoing International Monetary Fund programs and low economic growth, the IFC remains optimistic about the country's potential for significant infrastructure investment.

The focus areas for these investments span critical infrastructure such as international airports, energy, and water facilities. Diop reiterated the importance of the financial and digital sectors, indicating that equity-based investments in these areas could signall Pakistan's evolving market landscape. The IFC's commitment is considered a strong indicator of confidence in Pakistan's economic and developmental trajectory.

