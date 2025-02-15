India and Sri Lanka Forge Stronger Ties in Critical Minerals Sector

On Saturday, India and Sri Lanka intensified efforts to enhance relations by focusing on critical mineral exploration and mining. Key discussions were held to bolster bilateral cooperation in securing essential minerals necessary for the economic and industrial growth of both nations, the Ministry of Mines reported.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, engaged in a comprehensive meeting with Sunil Handunnetti, Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The talks emphasized Sri Lanka's abundant graphite and beach sand resources, which are crucial for the global transition to clean energy and advanced technologies.

Both leaders underscored the significance of joint mineral exploration and mining initiatives for Indian companies in Sri Lanka. Dubey highlighted India's National Critical Mineral Mission's role in maintaining a consistent supply of essential raw materials to meet renewable energy goals. Discussions included securing mining rights, international collaborations, and promoting Indian investments in mineral assets worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)