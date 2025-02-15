Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Forge Stronger Ties in Critical Minerals Sector

India and Sri Lanka aim to bolster cooperation in mineral exploration and mining, focusing on securing critical minerals vital for economic growth. Key discussions centered around Sri Lanka's graphite and beach sand resources. Both nations look to finalize an agreement to enhance collaboration and drive mutual economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:59 IST
India and Sri Lanka Forge Stronger Ties in Critical Minerals Sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, India and Sri Lanka intensified efforts to enhance relations by focusing on critical mineral exploration and mining. Key discussions were held to bolster bilateral cooperation in securing essential minerals necessary for the economic and industrial growth of both nations, the Ministry of Mines reported.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, engaged in a comprehensive meeting with Sunil Handunnetti, Sri Lanka's Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The talks emphasized Sri Lanka's abundant graphite and beach sand resources, which are crucial for the global transition to clean energy and advanced technologies.

Both leaders underscored the significance of joint mineral exploration and mining initiatives for Indian companies in Sri Lanka. Dubey highlighted India's National Critical Mineral Mission's role in maintaining a consistent supply of essential raw materials to meet renewable energy goals. Discussions included securing mining rights, international collaborations, and promoting Indian investments in mineral assets worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025