Transforming Transit: New Railway Link from Kempegowda Airport to Bengaluru City

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Saturday plans to introduce a train service linking Kempegowda International Airport to Bengaluru city. This addition complements existing metro rail, road, and suburban railway services.

However, technical challenges persist, particularly the need for a railway flyover construction. The minister, after experiencing smooth travel from the airport to the city, underscored ongoing efforts to address such hurdles.

Vaishnaw criticized the state's technical management of the suburban railway project, stressing an urgent need for qualified personnel. Emphasizing collaboration between state and central governments, he proposed deputing railway officials to speed up the K-RIDE project's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)