ED Secures Rs 30 Crore Restitution in Major Loan Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has successfully recovered and restituted assets totaling over Rs 30 crore to the State Bank of India. This development comes amid a money laundering probe targeting Telangana's Sheetal Refineries Limited, allegedly involved in a substantial Rs 190 crore loan fraud. The ED Hyderabad's efforts emphasize its commitment to restoring properties to aggrieved parties.

The case centers on the company's fraudulent acquisition of 21 Letters of Credit from banks, including SBI and Punjab National Bank, using fake invoices. These illicitly gained funds were diverted into both the company's and promoters' personal accounts, with significant amounts used for property investments.

In previous actions, assets valued at Rs 52.77 crore were attached by the ED. A special Hyderabad court, acting on the ED's initiative, recently directed the release of immovable properties worth Rs 30.71 crore to SBI, highlighting the agency's steps to ensure victims of financial fraud are compensated.

