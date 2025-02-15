India's Steel Surge: Surpassing Expectations by 2030
India is poised to exceed its 300 million tonnes steel capacity target by 2030, with expectations to reach 330 MT. SAIL Chairman, Amarendu Prakash, credits strong demand for this ambitious forecast, a figure once deemed unrealistic when introduced in 2017's national steel policy.
15-02-2025
India's steel industry is set to exceed its capacity targets by 2030, with predictions now suggesting a reach of 330 million tonnes, according to SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash.
Initially considered a lofty and unrealistic goal when set in 2017 under the national steel policy, the previous target was 300 million tonnes.
Prakash highlighted the sector's robust growth, noting a 14% increase last year compared to the nation's GDP growth of 6.5% to 7%, with a further 11% rise in the first ten months of the current year.
