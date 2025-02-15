India's Steel Surge: Surpassing Expectations by 2030

India's steel industry is set to exceed its capacity targets by 2030, with predictions now suggesting a reach of 330 million tonnes, according to SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash.

Initially considered a lofty and unrealistic goal when set in 2017 under the national steel policy, the previous target was 300 million tonnes.

Prakash highlighted the sector's robust growth, noting a 14% increase last year compared to the nation's GDP growth of 6.5% to 7%, with a further 11% rise in the first ten months of the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)