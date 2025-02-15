India's Leap Towards Deregulation: Modi's Vision for Economic Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a Deregulation Commission to reduce state intervention in governance. Addressing the ET Now Global Business Summit, he highlighted efforts to simplify compliances, promote business ease, and enhance private sector roles, with investments in new sectors for a developed India by 2047.
In a significant move towards economic reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the creation of a Deregulation Commission aimed at minimizing state role across governance domains.
Speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit, Modi underscored efforts to eliminate outdated compliances through Jan Vishwas 2.0 to bolster ease of doing business.
The Prime Minister emphasized private sector involvement, announcing investment opportunities in sectors like nuclear energy and power distribution, foreseeing India's leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
