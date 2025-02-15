Left Menu

Nagaland's Push for Skill Development Amid ILP Enforcement

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of skill training for local youth to boost economic progress. Speaking at an inauguration event, Rio addressed the implementation of Inner Line Permit and challenges with local employment, highlighting the need for self-reliance to curb outsider job influx.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:09 IST
Neiphiu Rio
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has highlighted the critical need for youth skill development as a cornerstone for economic advancement in the region. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of four significant projects in Mengujuma village, Rio stressed skill acquisition as crucial for opening up all job opportunities for locals.

The Chief Minister discussed the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Dimapur district. While affirming its enforcement, Rio pointed out challenges tied to historical tribal designation, emphasizing the British-introduced regulations tailored to protect indigenous Naga customs.

Rio called for a robust industrial development approach, noting existing infrastructure that locals have yet to capitalize on. He urged embracing meritocracy and indigenous protection through initiatives like the Registration of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) to empower local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

