Tragic Collision on Etah Road: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic road incident, two men lost their lives when their car collided with a truck on Etah Road, Sikandrarao, on Saturday evening, police reported.

Around 8:00 pm, the car, traveling from Sikandrarao towards Etah, lost control at Village Toli. It veered across the road divider onto the opposite lane and met a head-on collision with a truck headed towards Etah, according to Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh.

The victims, identified as Sachin (27) and Rahul (26) from Awas Vikas, Etah, succumbed to their injuries instantly. Following the mishap, traffic was disrupted for 30 minutes as authorities cleared the site. Police investigations into the incident are currently underway.

