Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at New Delhi Station Amid Train Delays

At least 15 people died, including 10 women and three children, in a chaotic rush for two delayed trains at New Delhi's railway station. The incident, occurring during the Maha Kumbh festival, highlights the dangers and disorganization during large-scale events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 02:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes at New Delhi Station Amid Train Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, at least 15 individuals lost their lives at New Delhi's railway station amid a chaotic surge for two delayed trains. Among the deceased were ten women and three children, underscoring the tragic loss of life.

The crowd-related calamity occurred as passengers were attempting to board trains bound for Prayagraj city, which currently hosts the Maha Kumbh festival. The festival draws large crowds, further complicating the situation at the bustling station.

The incident raises critical concerns about the management and safety measures during high-attendance events, particularly in densely populated areas like railway stations, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025