Tragedy Strikes at New Delhi Station Amid Train Delays

In a devastating incident, at least 15 individuals lost their lives at New Delhi's railway station amid a chaotic surge for two delayed trains. Among the deceased were ten women and three children, underscoring the tragic loss of life.

The crowd-related calamity occurred as passengers were attempting to board trains bound for Prayagraj city, which currently hosts the Maha Kumbh festival. The festival draws large crowds, further complicating the situation at the bustling station.

The incident raises critical concerns about the management and safety measures during high-attendance events, particularly in densely populated areas like railway stations, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)