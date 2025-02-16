Left Menu

Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi's main railway station, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people and injuring 15 others. Most victims were pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh festival. Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences but did not reveal the death toll.

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday night at the main railway station in New Delhi, where a stampede led to the deaths of at least 15 individuals, with another 15 sustaining injuries, according to the capital's chief minister, Atishi.

The tragedy took place as numerous passengers were waiting to board trains to Prayagraj city for the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival. Most of the victims were identified as pilgrims traveling to the religious gathering. The death toll comprised 10 women and three children, according to local media reports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several federal ministers, acknowledged the incident in social media posts but did not confirm the number of fatalities. In his message, Modi expressed his distress and extended his condolences to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

