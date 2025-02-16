Left Menu

Welspun Living's Bold Expansion: A Strategy for Uncertain Times

Welspun Living Ltd plans to enhance its US manufacturing footprint with a utility bedding plant in Ohio and a pillow plant in Nevada. Despite potential US tariffs, the company is optimistic due to India's positive standing. Managing Director and CEO Dipali Goenka emphasizes thriving in uncertainty post-COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 11:07 IST
Welspun Living Ltd is set to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, with plans underway for a utility bedding plant in Ohio and a pillow manufacturing facility in Nevada, according to Dipali Goenka, the company's Managing Director and CEO.

Despite US President Donald Trump's looming tariff threats, Goenka remains optimistic. She believes that any imposed tariffs will be navigated carefully, considering India's global prominence. Welspun Living has been strategizing to thrive amid uncertainties since the COVID-19 pandemic, Goenka told PTI.

The company's expansion in the US aims to be closer to its largest market. The pillow market is substantial, with an annual consumption of 1.6 billion units, and utility bedding is vital due to sleep challenges facing Americans, explained Goenka. The company's preparedness includes agile supply chain management and customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

