Stepping Up Electoral Roll Preparations in Telangana

The Telangana CEO C Sudarshan Reddy is enhancing training for officials ahead of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. An online session trained 195 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers on accurate and transparent roll maintenance, emphasizing their role in ensuring a fair electoral process.

The Election Commission of India's directive has propelled Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy to enhance the training of field officials for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The preparatory work, set to begin in April, is crucial for ensuring the transparency and accuracy of the electoral process.

An online session was held by the CEO's Office in Hyderabad, targeting Assistant Electoral Registration Officers from four districts, namely Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad. The session saw participation from 195 AEROs, focusing on the critical aspects of electoral roll preparation, updating, and maintenance.

Reddy underlined the importance of AEROs' roles in maintaining clean electoral rolls, essential for a fair electoral process. The training is a part of the Telangana CEO's broader efforts to fortify the electoral framework and uphold democratic integrity.

