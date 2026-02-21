Floyd Mayweather: The Unstoppable Return of a Boxing Legend

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-division world champion, has announced his return to competitive boxing, ending a nine-year retirement. Mayweather, who turns 49, last fought in a major match in 2017 against Conor McGregor. Now, under a new promotional deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports, he aims to further cement his legacy in the sport.

Despite his retirement, Mayweather has remained active with high-profile exhibition bouts against figures like Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura, and most recently, he plans to face Mike Tyson in the spring. Mayweather's comeback to the real ring is anticipated to attract massive global attention and financial success, reflecting his enduring status as a boxing icon.

Outside the ring, Mayweather is embroiled in legal battles, including a lawsuit against Showtime Networks over alleged unpaid earnings and disputes related to financial advisors and jewelers. Nonetheless, his imminent return appears set to reignite the boxing world, echoing his past triumphs and unmatched star power.

