Left Menu

Floyd Mayweather: The Unstoppable Return of a Boxing Legend

Floyd Mayweather is ending his nine-year retirement to return to competitive boxing. The former world champion, known for his defensive skills and 'Money May' persona, is set to fight this year under a promotional deal. He continues to participate in exhibition bouts and faces ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:27 IST
Floyd Mayweather: The Unstoppable Return of a Boxing Legend
Floyd Mayweather
  • Country:
  • United States

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-division world champion, has announced his return to competitive boxing, ending a nine-year retirement. Mayweather, who turns 49, last fought in a major match in 2017 against Conor McGregor. Now, under a new promotional deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports, he aims to further cement his legacy in the sport.

Despite his retirement, Mayweather has remained active with high-profile exhibition bouts against figures like Logan Paul, Mikuru Asakura, and most recently, he plans to face Mike Tyson in the spring. Mayweather's comeback to the real ring is anticipated to attract massive global attention and financial success, reflecting his enduring status as a boxing icon.

Outside the ring, Mayweather is embroiled in legal battles, including a lawsuit against Showtime Networks over alleged unpaid earnings and disputes related to financial advisors and jewelers. Nonetheless, his imminent return appears set to reignite the boxing world, echoing his past triumphs and unmatched star power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026