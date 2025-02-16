Left Menu

Farewell Tour: Israeli Military Chief's Critical U.S. Visit

Israeli military head, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, will embark on a crucial visit to the United States from February 17-20. Before stepping down on March 6, Halevi aims to hold strategic discussions with senior U.S. commanders, focusing on key operational and strategic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:58 IST
Farewell Tour: Israeli Military Chief's Critical U.S. Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the outgoing head of the Israeli military, is set to embark on a significant visit to the United States. During his official trip from February 17-20, Halevi aims to cement strategic ties before stepping down on March 6.

According to an Israeli military statement, Halevi will engage in high-level discussions with senior U.S. commanders. The focus will be on addressing imperative strategic and operational issues, which are believed to hold considerable importance for both nations.

This visit represents a pivotal moment in Halevi's military tenure, offering an opportunity to reinforce alliances and collaborative defense efforts between Israeli and U.S. military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025