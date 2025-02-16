Farewell Tour: Israeli Military Chief's Critical U.S. Visit
Israeli military head, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, will embark on a crucial visit to the United States from February 17-20. Before stepping down on March 6, Halevi aims to hold strategic discussions with senior U.S. commanders, focusing on key operational and strategic issues.
According to an Israeli military statement, Halevi will engage in high-level discussions with senior U.S. commanders. The focus will be on addressing imperative strategic and operational issues, which are believed to hold considerable importance for both nations.
This visit represents a pivotal moment in Halevi's military tenure, offering an opportunity to reinforce alliances and collaborative defense efforts between Israeli and U.S. military forces.
