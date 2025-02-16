Farewell Tour: Israeli Military Chief's Critical U.S. Visit

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the outgoing head of the Israeli military, is set to embark on a significant visit to the United States. During his official trip from February 17-20, Halevi aims to cement strategic ties before stepping down on March 6.

According to an Israeli military statement, Halevi will engage in high-level discussions with senior U.S. commanders. The focus will be on addressing imperative strategic and operational issues, which are believed to hold considerable importance for both nations.

This visit represents a pivotal moment in Halevi's military tenure, offering an opportunity to reinforce alliances and collaborative defense efforts between Israeli and U.S. military forces.

