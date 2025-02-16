Tragedy on the Tracks: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi railway station claimed 18 lives and left more than a dozen injured, turning what was meant to be a routine travel day into a scene of chaos and tragedy. The incident occurred when a confusing train announcement led masses of passengers to rush toward a narrow stairway, creating a perilous bottleneck.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horror as the crowd surged forward, causing many to lose their footing and fall. Panic spread as desperate attempts to avert the disaster were drowned out by the roaring throng. The outdated infrastructure and mismanagement failed to accommodate the throng of commuters, particularly during the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage season.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the precise causes of the catastrophe, focusing on miscommunication and overcrowding as key factors. In the aftermath, the railway station resumed operations, but reminders of the horrific night lingered, prompting a call for enhanced safety measures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)