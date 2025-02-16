Shashi Tharoor Sparks Political Storm Over Kerala's Startup Praise

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has clarified that his recent praise was not directed at the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, but rather at the state's progress in the startup sector. Tharoor emphasized that the article he wrote for an English daily omitted political references, focusing solely on Kerala's entrepreneurial growth and innovation.

This clarification comes amidst a political storm triggered by Tharoor's article, which highlighted Kerala's entrepreneurial advancements under the LDF government. While his party expressed skepticism about his claims, the CPI(M) welcomed the recognition. Tharoor reiterated that his observations were based on factual reports, not political motivations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the opposition, stating that Tharoor's article exposed the Congress-led UDF's false propaganda against Kerala. Meanwhile, the UDF accused Tharoor of overlooking their contributions to Kerala's industrial development and questioned the accuracy of government data on enterprise growth, albeit not directly naming Tharoor in their critiques.

