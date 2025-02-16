Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Bihar Pledges Support

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condemned the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 deaths and numerous injuries. Kumar expressed sadness and announced financial support for victims from Bihar. The stampede occurred as passengers surged for trains to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:39 IST
Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Bihar Pledges Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives on Saturday night.

After arriving in the national capital, Kumar stated that his government is committed to assisting the victims' families, particularly those from Bihar. The government announced an ex gratia payment for the bereaved and injured.

A senior railway official reported the stampede began when passengers slipped while descending a foot-over bridge. The tragic event coincided with a rush of passengers headed for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025