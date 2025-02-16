Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Bihar Pledges Support

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives on Saturday night.

After arriving in the national capital, Kumar stated that his government is committed to assisting the victims' families, particularly those from Bihar. The government announced an ex gratia payment for the bereaved and injured.

A senior railway official reported the stampede began when passengers slipped while descending a foot-over bridge. The tragic event coincided with a rush of passengers headed for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)