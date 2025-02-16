Strengthened US-India Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

The US and India have announced plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement that could see their trade volume double to USD 500 billion by 2030. Such an agreement aims to enhance economic ties, leveraging the competitive strengths of both nations, said India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, where discussions were held to finalize the trade deal by fall 2025. Minister Goyal emphasized that the agreement instills confidence among businesses, promising significant benefits through reduced customs duties and streamlined trade norms.

This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to forge trade agreements globally, particularly with developed nations. India is actively pursuing new trade partnerships, including the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the UAE, highlighting its expanding role on the global economic stage.

