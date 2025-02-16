Left Menu

Strengthened US-India Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

India and the US are set to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, potentially doubling their trade to $500 billion by 2030. This move is expected to enhance economic ties by tapping into their competitive strengths. The initiative coincides with India's growing presence in global trade and efforts to boost domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:56 IST
Strengthened US-India Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US and India have announced plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement that could see their trade volume double to USD 500 billion by 2030. Such an agreement aims to enhance economic ties, leveraging the competitive strengths of both nations, said India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, where discussions were held to finalize the trade deal by fall 2025. Minister Goyal emphasized that the agreement instills confidence among businesses, promising significant benefits through reduced customs duties and streamlined trade norms.

This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to forge trade agreements globally, particularly with developed nations. India is actively pursuing new trade partnerships, including the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the UAE, highlighting its expanding role on the global economic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025