Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

In Indore, a serious health crisis has erupted following a diarrhoea outbreak attributed to contaminated water, resulting in at least 20 fatalities, according to opposition leader Umang Singhar. He claims water audits reveal widespread contamination across multiple areas.

Singhar criticized the BJP government's handling of the situation, highlighting severe sanitation issues in places like Madina Nagar. Despite significant water bills, residents continue to receive unsafe water, prompting urgent calls for accountability among local officials.

The opposition is mobilizing support for a foot march on January 11 to spotlight the issue, with prominent leaders like former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh expected to join. The Congress demands immediate and concrete action to address this health hazard.