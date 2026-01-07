Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

In a recent press conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condemned the Congress for allegedly conducting a ''misinformation campaign'' against the Centre's new rural employment law.

Sharma introduced the Viksit Bharat Rozgar evam Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Guarantee Act, 2025, as a significant reform aimed at bolstering rural employment across the country, particularly benefiting Rajasthan.

The chief minister emphasized the Act's improvements over prior initiatives, citing increased employment guarantees and better administrative measures as key features.

