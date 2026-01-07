Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation about the new rural employment law. He praised the Viksit Bharat Rozgar evam Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Guarantee Act, 2025, highlighting its potential benefits and reforms in ensuring sustained rural employment and development in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condemned the Congress for allegedly conducting a ''misinformation campaign'' against the Centre's new rural employment law.

Sharma introduced the Viksit Bharat Rozgar evam Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Guarantee Act, 2025, as a significant reform aimed at bolstering rural employment across the country, particularly benefiting Rajasthan.

The chief minister emphasized the Act's improvements over prior initiatives, citing increased employment guarantees and better administrative measures as key features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

