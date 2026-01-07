European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

European countries, including France and Germany, are strategizing a unified response to U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland. The potential U.S. military action to seize the island has alarmed NATO allies, highlighting tensions between Trump and European leaders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart have confirmed ongoing talks among European nations to determine their collective approach to the situation. Denmark, a key stakeholder, has yet to specify the support it requires from its European partners.

Despite Trump's claims of strategic interest and militaristic strategies considered by the U.S., European leaders and Canada have reaffirmed Greenland's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Denmark disputes allegations of Russian and Chinese presence around the island, contradicting Trump's assertions.

