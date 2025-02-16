Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway

A 68-year-old woman was killed and 14 injured in a car collision near Narharpur intersection on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway. The accident involved vehicles carrying pilgrims and devotees. The injured were taken to a medical college where one victim, Kranti Devi, succumbed to her injuries. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman and left 14 others injured on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway near the Narharpur intersection on Sunday, as reported by officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police East, Durgesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles, one returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and the other en route to Prayagraj.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a medical college for urgent care, where Kranti Devi, aged 68, unfortunately passed away due to her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for post-mortem, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

