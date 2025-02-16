Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway
A 68-year-old woman was killed and 14 injured in a car collision near Narharpur intersection on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway. The accident involved vehicles carrying pilgrims and devotees. The injured were taken to a medical college where one victim, Kranti Devi, succumbed to her injuries. Investigations continue.
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman and left 14 others injured on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway near the Narharpur intersection on Sunday, as reported by officials.
Additional Superintendent of Police East, Durgesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles, one returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and the other en route to Prayagraj.
The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a medical college for urgent care, where Kranti Devi, aged 68, unfortunately passed away due to her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for post-mortem, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.
