Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman and left 14 others injured on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway near the Narharpur intersection on Sunday, as reported by officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police East, Durgesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles, one returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and the other en route to Prayagraj.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a medical college for urgent care, where Kranti Devi, aged 68, unfortunately passed away due to her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for post-mortem, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.

