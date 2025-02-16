Left Menu

Chaos Continues at New Delhi Railway After Deadly Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station, the overcrowding persists with thousands struggling amidst the rush. Maha Kumbh pilgrims contribute to the chaos, and confusion over train schedules adds to the problem. Efforts to manage the crowd are ongoing, but the situation remains critical.

After a tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed 18 lives, congestion continued on Sunday, with thousands struggling to board trains amid the rush.

Many passengers, primarily Maha Kumbh pilgrims, were caught unaware by train schedule changes, contributing to the confusion and overcrowding.

The Railway Protection Force was on high alert, monitoring platforms and urging passengers to wait for special trains amidst overwhelming crowds and heightened resources strain.

