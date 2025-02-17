Market Movement Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Tensions

Asia's share markets were steady on Monday due to a U.S. holiday, affecting global investor activity. The primary focus remains on ongoing geopolitical issues, including upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia regarding the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and potential U.S. tariffs that could alter international trade dynamics.

The prospect of U.S. tariffs targeting VAT regimes has concerned investors, with significant implications for global economic growth. Meanwhile, Asian markets have shown varied performance, with Hong Kong witnessing notable optimism fueled by technological advances, including Alibaba's partnership with Apple on AI services in China.

Financial markets are responding to key economic reports, including weak U.S. retail sales, influencing speculation about future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Soft sales figures have buoyed Treasury yields and weakened the dollar, while European, Japanese, and commodity markets are reacting to broader geopolitical tensions and central bank projections.

