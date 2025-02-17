Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth

Japan's economy showed unexpected resilience, accelerating with a 2.8% annual growth rate in the October-December quarter, primarily fueled by steady exports and moderate consumer spending.

Reporting a third consecutive quarterly growth of 0.7%, the Cabinet Office's preliminary data highlighted Japan's ongoing economic expansion, now in its fourth consecutive year. Despite inflationary pressures hovering around the central bank's 2% target, plans are underway for potential interest rate increases to control economic momentum.

Recent data hint at inflation stabilization, with the central bank adjusting the interest rate to 0.5%. Market analyst Yeap Jun Rong suggests that robust growth may support further rate hikes, while upcoming higher wages could alleviate slowed consumer spending.

