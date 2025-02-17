Left Menu

Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth

Japan's economy grew at a 2.8% annual rate in the final quarter of 2023, spurred by exports and moderate consumption. The GDP increase marks the fourth consecutive year of expansion, despite challenges like deflation. Recent wage growth and potential interest rate hikes are pivotal factors influencing future developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:04 IST
  • Japan

Japan's economy showed unexpected resilience, accelerating with a 2.8% annual growth rate in the October-December quarter, primarily fueled by steady exports and moderate consumer spending.

Reporting a third consecutive quarterly growth of 0.7%, the Cabinet Office's preliminary data highlighted Japan's ongoing economic expansion, now in its fourth consecutive year. Despite inflationary pressures hovering around the central bank's 2% target, plans are underway for potential interest rate increases to control economic momentum.

Recent data hint at inflation stabilization, with the central bank adjusting the interest rate to 0.5%. Market analyst Yeap Jun Rong suggests that robust growth may support further rate hikes, while upcoming higher wages could alleviate slowed consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

