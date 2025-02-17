Chaos Unfolds: Deadly Stampede Hits New Delhi Railway Station
A stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in at least 18 deaths and over a dozen injuries. The chaos erupted amid crowd congestion on platforms, with eyewitnesses attributing the tragedy to blocked staircases and lack of administrative presence during the incident.
17-02-2025
A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 people and injured more than a dozen others on Saturday night, eyewitnesses reported.
Passengers described a scene of chaos and disorder, with overcrowding on platforms and cries for help echoing through the station. With some staircases initially blocked, the situation worsened as they were later reopened, leading to fatal congestion.
Despite the calamity, crowd management issues persisted at other stations, including Patna, as large numbers flocked to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela.
