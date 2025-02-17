Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds: Deadly Stampede Hits New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in at least 18 deaths and over a dozen injuries. The chaos erupted amid crowd congestion on platforms, with eyewitnesses attributing the tragedy to blocked staircases and lack of administrative presence during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:50 IST
Chaos Unfolds: Deadly Stampede Hits New Delhi Railway Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 people and injured more than a dozen others on Saturday night, eyewitnesses reported.

Passengers described a scene of chaos and disorder, with overcrowding on platforms and cries for help echoing through the station. With some staircases initially blocked, the situation worsened as they were later reopened, leading to fatal congestion.

Despite the calamity, crowd management issues persisted at other stations, including Patna, as large numbers flocked to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025