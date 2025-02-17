Asian Markets React Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Monday as investors scrutinized economic data and President Donald Trump's policy decisions, both anticipated to influence future global central bank actions.

Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, initially surged following a report of higher-than-expected economic growth, driven by steady exports and moderate consumption. However, it quickly leveled off, maintaining an almost unchanged status in early trading.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped slightly, while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng recorded gains. U.S. markets ended the previous week mixed due to fluctuating inflation rates and ongoing interest rate concerns, though companies exceeded profit expectations.

