Left Menu

Asian Markets React Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

Asian markets saw varied performance with Japan's Nikkei 225 experiencing volatility despite positive economic data. Global markets remain cautious due to concerns over inflation and policy decisions by President Donald Trump. The U.S. market showed resilient performance, closing the week in positive as firms reported unexpected profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:53 IST
Asian Markets React Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Monday as investors scrutinized economic data and President Donald Trump's policy decisions, both anticipated to influence future global central bank actions.

Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, initially surged following a report of higher-than-expected economic growth, driven by steady exports and moderate consumption. However, it quickly leveled off, maintaining an almost unchanged status in early trading.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped slightly, while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng recorded gains. U.S. markets ended the previous week mixed due to fluctuating inflation rates and ongoing interest rate concerns, though companies exceeded profit expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025