Dollar Climbs Amid Fed Rate Hikes and Global Economic Shifts

The dollar reached a seven-week high following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, reaffirming its commitment to inflation control. However, the currency's value eased as energy prices fell, alleviating fears of supply disruptions.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the central bank's independence, despite pressure from President Trump for lower borrowing costs. Without clear Fed guidance, American assets could face difficulties due to doubts about the bank's commitment to containing inflation.

The Fed meeting signaled a shift toward a stricter monetary policy, with analysts suggesting multiple rate hikes through 2027. Meanwhile, oil price movements are affecting currency demand, benefiting the dollar as other major economies grapple with energy dependencies.