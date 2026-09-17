Dollar Climbs Amid Fed Rate Hikes and Global Economic Shifts

The dollar surged to a seven-week high due to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, though it later eased as energy prices dropped. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh indicated further rate increases, underscoring the bank's independence amid pressures from President Trump. Global market movements influence currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:09 IST
Dollar Climbs Amid Fed Rate Hikes and Global Economic Shifts
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The dollar reached a seven-week high following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, reaffirming its commitment to inflation control. However, the currency's value eased as energy prices fell, alleviating fears of supply disruptions.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the central bank's independence, despite pressure from President Trump for lower borrowing costs. Without clear Fed guidance, American assets could face difficulties due to doubts about the bank's commitment to containing inflation.

The Fed meeting signaled a shift toward a stricter monetary policy, with analysts suggesting multiple rate hikes through 2027. Meanwhile, oil price movements are affecting currency demand, benefiting the dollar as other major economies grapple with energy dependencies.

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