BlueScope Steel Surges Amid U.S. Tariff Windfall

BlueScope Steel, Australia's leading steelmaker, expects to benefit from U.S. tariffs on steel imports announced by President Trump. The company's CEO, Mark Vassella, anticipates higher steel prices that will boost profits in North America. BlueScope stock rose significantly following improved profit forecasts and strong underlying demand in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:51 IST
BlueScope Steel, the largest steelmaker in Australia, is set to benefit substantially from the protectionist tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to CEO Mark Vassella. On Monday, Vassella expressed optimism that increased prices could enhance BlueScope's financial performance in North America.

Following the U.S. President's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, with no exceptions for allied nations including Australia, BlueScope reported a strong first-half profit exceeding expectations. Vassella highlighted a 20% rise in steel prices since the tariff news broke, indicating a promising trend for the company.

Buoyed by an upbeat profit report and price forecasts, BlueScope's stock reached its highest point since August 2021, with a notable 12% increase. The steelmaker's U.S. operations are a pivotal part of its business, generating significant revenue and showing strong demand in sectors such as construction and automotive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

