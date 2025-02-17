Left Menu

Minimal Impact of U.S. Tariff Reciprocity on Indian Exports: SBI Report

A State Bank of India report indicates limited impact of U.S. tariff hikes on Indian exports. Despite potential U.S. tariffs of up to 20%, Indian exports might only decrease by 3-3.5%. India plans export diversification, increased value addition, and new trade routes to offset potential trade challenges.

  India

A State Bank of India report suggests that potential U.S. tariff increases on Indian goods will likely have a minimal effect on Indian exports. The report finds that even if the U.S. imposes tariffs ranging from 15 to 20 per cent, India's export decline to the U.S. would be limited to approximately 3 to 3.5 per cent.

The report further notes that this decline could be balanced through India's strategic efforts in export diversification, value addition, and exploration of new trade routes. The U.S. remains a key destination for Indian exports, comprising 17.7 per cent of total exports during the financial year 2023-24. However, India is increasingly focusing on reducing dependence on a single market by strengthening trade relations with Europe, the Middle East, and other regions to enhance supply chain robustness.

While U.S. tariffs on Indian imports have seen minor fluctuations, India's tariffs on U.S. goods have shown a more significant increase, reflecting India's assertive trade approach aimed at balancing trade relations and safeguarding domestic industries. By shifting focus from raw materials to finished goods and high-value products, India is enhancing its export earnings and competitiveness, offsetting potential tariff impacts. Additionally, efforts to develop efficient trade routes connecting Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. are underway to reduce logistical costs and boost India's position in global trade systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

