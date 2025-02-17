Left Menu

Bears Grasp Control as Foreign Selling Pressures Indian Markets

Amid intensified selling by foreign investors, Indian stock markets continue to decline with Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recording significant dips. Experts highlight weak corporate earnings and foreign selling as key issues. The broader market underperforms, with marked declines in Midcaps and Smallcaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:19 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets are facing persistent pressure as foreign investors continue to sell off their holdings, pushing major indices further into the red. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessed notable declines, opening with losses of 119 and 297.80 points, respectively, due to challenging corporate earnings.

Experts attribute the downturn to relentless foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, with market expert Ajay Bagga pointing out the crucial need for a revitalization in corporate earnings to reverse this trend. He indicated that until a rebound in earnings or a compelling market valuation is observed, this selling pressure will likely persist, presenting a notable challenge for Indian equities.

Sector-wise, indices reflect the broader market weakness, with significant declines in Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank. Overall, the Indian stock market has underperformed compared to global counterparts, with sharp declines in Midcaps and Smallcaps exacerbating investor concerns. By contrast, other Asian markets, including Taiwan and Indonesia, have experienced positive gains, signaling a regional divergence in market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

