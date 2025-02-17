Left Menu

Ajax Engineering's Market Debut: A Rocky Start

Ajax Engineering Ltd listed its shares on the market with an 8% discount to its issue price. The initial offering, fully subscribed at 6.45 times, included a price band of Rs 599-629. This leading concrete equipment manufacturer operates four facilities in Karnataka.

  Country:
  India

Ajax Engineering Ltd made its stock market debut on Monday, but not quite as expected, listing with a significant discount of over 8% against its issue price of Rs 629. The shares opened at Rs 593 on the BSE, marking a 5.72% decrease.

The company saw its stock dip further to Rs 565, reflecting a fall of 10.17%. On the NSE, the stocks were listed at Rs 576, a decline of 8.42% on their first day of trading.

Ajax Engineering, specializing in concrete equipment manufacturing, operates four facilities in Karnataka. The company's initial public offering collected a healthy subscription of 6.45 times, though its market debut painted a less encouraging picture.

