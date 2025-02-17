Prize Superfruits Takes Bold Step into Indian Market with Premium Blueberries

New Delhi, India – Prize Superfruits, an established leader in the superfood sector for almost two decades, has broadened its global operations with a notable expansion into India. Originating in Chile, the company has now become a formidable presence worldwide, with India being one of its most promising growing markets.

Specializing in nutrient-rich produce, Prize Superfruits has cemented its reputation in India through premium products such as walnuts and apples. In a pioneering move, the company has launched its first shipment of high-quality blueberries into the Indian market. With exceptional taste and nutritional value, these blueberries aim to set new industry benchmarks.

Led by Mr. Sagar Zalavadiya, Market Operation Manager for India and the Middle East, the company is dedicated to promoting healthy living through their superior fruit offerings. By fostering sustainable collaborations with local farmers, Prize Superfruits ensures the delivery of the finest produce worldwide, encapsulating their mission of sharing nature's best offerings.

