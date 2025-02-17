Left Menu

Prize Superfruits Takes Bold Step into Indian Market with Premium Blueberries

Prize Superfruits, a global leader in superfoods, expands their footprint in India by introducing premium blueberries. Known for top-quality produce, the company emphasizes freshness and nutrition, aligning with its mission to deliver nature's finest to consumers globally through sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:54 IST
Glimpse of moment Ivan Correa, Pedro Acuna, Ambassador Juan Angulo, Jose Tomas & Rodrigo Estevez. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – Prize Superfruits, an established leader in the superfood sector for almost two decades, has broadened its global operations with a notable expansion into India. Originating in Chile, the company has now become a formidable presence worldwide, with India being one of its most promising growing markets.

Specializing in nutrient-rich produce, Prize Superfruits has cemented its reputation in India through premium products such as walnuts and apples. In a pioneering move, the company has launched its first shipment of high-quality blueberries into the Indian market. With exceptional taste and nutritional value, these blueberries aim to set new industry benchmarks.

Led by Mr. Sagar Zalavadiya, Market Operation Manager for India and the Middle East, the company is dedicated to promoting healthy living through their superior fruit offerings. By fostering sustainable collaborations with local farmers, Prize Superfruits ensures the delivery of the finest produce worldwide, encapsulating their mission of sharing nature's best offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

