McCain Foods India Achieves Global GAP Certification, Leading the Way in Sustainable Farming

McCain Foods India has earned the prestigious Global GAP certification, underlining its commitment to food safety and sustainable farming. This accomplishment aligns with McCain's objective to implement 100% regenerative agriculture practices by 2030, bolstered by strong grower partnerships and adherence to high agricultural standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:26 IST
McCain Foods India Plant in Mehsana, Gujarat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement marking its commitment to sustainable farming and food safety, McCain Foods India has been awarded the Global GAP certification. Renowned for their frozen French Fries, the company has secured this credential by adhering to internationally recognized standards for responsible farming.

This certification process, which commenced in 2017, highlights McCain's dedication to safe and sustainable farming practices. With a focus on environmental sustainability and worker welfare, McCain aims to achieve 100% regenerative agriculture practices by 2030, with 95% of its growers already following rigorous McCain Good Agricultural Practices.

McCain Foods India's Managing Director, Mainak Dhar, emphasized the significance of this milestone, asserting that the certification is a testament to the company's pledge to quality and sustainability. This achievement not only fortifies McCain's leadership in the food industry but also reassures consumers of the high-quality and responsibly grown products they enjoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

