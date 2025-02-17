Left Menu

Tripura's Road to Progress: Prioritizing Kamalpur-Santirbazar Highway

The Tripura government prioritizes the development of the 148 km Kamalpur to Santirbazar Road into a national highway. This project aims to boost socio-economic activities across tribal regions and reduce travel distances. The state awaits central approval to launch the Rs 2,000 crore project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Tripura is prioritizing the development of the Kamalpur to Santirbazar Road as a national highway, according to an official statement released Monday.

Currently, Tripura boasts six national highways covering a total span of 923.31 km. The Centre has shown preliminary approval for four more highways in the region, though emphasis remains on the 148 km stretch between Kamalpur and Santirbazar.

The ambitious project is considered pivotal for improving the socio-economic landscape of the tribal communities in Dhalai, Gomati, and South Tripura districts. Reducing the travel distance from Ambassa to Sabroom from 300 km to 200 km, the route will encompass popular sites such as Dumbur and Chhabimura. Costing an estimated Rs 2,000 crore, the project awaits central sanction before moving towards the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

