Tragedy Strikes in Shahdol: Illegal Coal Digging Claims Lives
A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district where a couple lost their lives during unauthorized coal digging. Omkar Yadav and his wife Parvati were killed when the soil caved in on them near the Son River. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A couple tragically lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district as they engaged in illegal coal mining, officials reported.
The disaster struck at Dhangawan village around 6 PM on Sunday, with the victims identified as Omkar Yadav and his wife Parvati, who were buried under debris.
Authorities have intensified their investigation, as large quantities of soil accumulated from unlawful mining activities on the riverbank, leading to the cave-in.
