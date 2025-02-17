Left Menu

Genesys International Reports Boost in Profits Amidst Revenue Surge

Genesys International has announced a 30% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 20.66 crore for the December quarter FY25. The geospatial solutions provider also saw a 50% surge in revenue from operations. Despite these gains, its shares saw a significant dip in trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:15 IST
Genesys International Reports Boost in Profits Amidst Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Genesys International, a leading geospatial solutions provider, has announced a remarkable 30% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 20.66 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 15.85 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year, as per regulatory disclosures.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced a substantial boost, climbing 50% to Rs 89.08 crore compared to Rs 59.33 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, profits and revenue have seen rises of 84% and 24%, respectively. The surge in performance is attributed to the successful execution and growing acceptance of Genesys's map stack and the delivery of key geospatial projects in the 3D digital twin space.

Despite these financial gains, shares of Genesys International witnessed a decline of 11.85%, with trading prices dropping to Rs 683.45 per share on the BSE. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Sajid Malik, remains optimistic, citing the ongoing success and future prospects of their diverse application capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025