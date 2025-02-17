Genesys International Reports Boost in Profits Amidst Revenue Surge

Genesys International, a leading geospatial solutions provider, has announced a remarkable 30% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 20.66 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2025. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 15.85 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year, as per regulatory disclosures.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced a substantial boost, climbing 50% to Rs 89.08 crore compared to Rs 59.33 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, profits and revenue have seen rises of 84% and 24%, respectively. The surge in performance is attributed to the successful execution and growing acceptance of Genesys's map stack and the delivery of key geospatial projects in the 3D digital twin space.

Despite these financial gains, shares of Genesys International witnessed a decline of 11.85%, with trading prices dropping to Rs 683.45 per share on the BSE. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Sajid Malik, remains optimistic, citing the ongoing success and future prospects of their diverse application capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)