Stampede Sparks Security Overhaul at New Delhi Railway Station
Following a deadly stampede that claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station, authorities have ramped up security measures. Stricter regulations prohibit loitering on the foot overbridge, and additional personnel have been deployed to manage the overcrowded station, aiming to prevent any further incidents.
After a tragic stampede claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, authorities have implemented stringent security measures to prevent further tragedy.
Security personnel have been stationed from platform 16 to platform 13, and the Railway Protection Force will monitor foot traffic on the station's overbridge to prevent congestion.
Delhi Police, in conjunction with RPF and Government Railway Police, have deployed extra officers and enhanced CCTV surveillance, ensuring quick response teams are ready to manage the heavy commuter rush.
