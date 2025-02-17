Left Menu

Reliance Industries Climbs to Second Place in FutureBrand Global Rankings

Reliance Industries Ltd ranks as the second-best global brand in the FutureBrand Index for 2024, surpassing renowned companies like Apple and Nike. The Indian conglomerate rose from 13th place in 2023. The FutureBrand Index evaluates brands on their ability to balance purpose and experience in an evolving market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the second-place ranking on the FutureBrand Index 2024, placing it ahead of global giants like Apple, Nike, and Disney.

This annual index highlights brands that effectively evolve their strategies to align with brand purpose and customer experience, remaining resilient amid market shifts.

According to FutureBrand, successful brands harmonize purpose and experience, delivering sustained success, and Reliance Industries is the only Indian brand to feature prominently on the list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

