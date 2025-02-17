India's Steel Ambitions: Meeting the 300mn MT Target by 2030

India's crude steel industry is on a critical growth path as it aims to meet the government's ambitious target of 300 million metric tonnes by 2030. A recent report by HDFC Securities highlights the need for an 8% compounded annual growth rate to achieve this goal. As of the end of the financial year 2023-24, the nation's crude steel capacity was 180 million metric tonnes, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

The Ministry of Steel has laid out a roadmap to enhance crude steel capacity to 300 million metric tonnes by 2030 and further to 500 million metric tonnes by 2047. Between FY19 and FY24, India's crude steel production grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 5%. In FY24 alone, production saw a significant 13% year-on-year uptick, totaling 144 million metric tonnes, with a capacity utilization rate of 80%. The private sector plays a critical role, contributing 83% of the country's total output.

However, from April to November 2024, the growth in crude steel production slowed to 4% annually, largely due to an increase in steel imports. In FY24, finished steel imports surged to 8.3 million metric tonnes, a 38% increase from the year prior, prompting calls from the domestic industry for a safeguard duty to protect against cheap imports from countries including South Korea, China, Japan, and Vietnam. Despite these challenges, India's domestic steel consumption continues to grow robustly, underlining the need for consistent capacity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)