Tragic Collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway

A fatal accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway resulted in the death of a 48-year-old man. Narayan Gupta and Ajit Jaiswal were struck by a mini pickup van while they were on the roadside. The van driver transported them to a nearby hospital, where Gupta was declared dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 48-year-old man and injured another on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway. The incident unfolded when a mini pickup van collided with two men, Narayan Gupta and Ajit Jaiswal, as they were drinking tea by the roadside in Kurebhar.

According to officials, the accident occurred amidst a traffic jam, leaving Gupta and Jaiswal vulnerable. Following the crash, the driver of the van, Raman Kumar, quickly transported the injured to the Government Medical College, where Gupta was pronounced dead by doctors.

Authorities have been notified of the incident, and the Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. SK Goyal, confirmed the deceased's body was sent for postmortem while Jaiswal receives treatment for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

